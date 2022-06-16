U.S. Marshals report two felons in possession of firearms arrested in Racine in one day this week

RACINE — As local law enforcement looks to crack down on illegally owned firearms in the area amid drastically increased reports of shootings, two more arrests were made Tuesday in Racine by the U.S. Marshals on suspects accused of being felons in possession of firearms.

The arrests were reported Wednesday and Thursday in criminal complaints, with one of the arrests resulting from the execution of a search warrant on a relative of one of those arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm.

David Street

One of the suspects, James King, 20, of the 1100 block of David Street, allegedly was involved with the gang known as “Situation Gang.”

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force executed an arrest warrant on the 1100 block of David Street Tuesday; King allegedly had fled police in September 2021 and has had outstanding warrants since then. The complaint stated that “U.S. Marshals executed the search warrant, and arrested the defendant. Officer(s) located marijuana and firearms in plain view.”

Inside a bedroom identified as King’s, a 9mm handgun with extended magazine and a debit card labeled “SG” — short for Situation Gang — were allegedly found.

King is an adjudicated delinquent after having been convicted for possession of a firearm in 2019 in Kenosha County, and thus is not legally allowed to have a gun.

Hagerer Street

Tuesday afternoon, Antwain Maurice Martin, 39, and Keeyon Jermaine Martin, 33, both of the 1000 block of Hagerer Street, were arrested.

A criminal complaint states that the RPD’s Special Investigations Unit and Racine County’s new Violent Crime Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, executed an arrest warrant for Keeyon Martin on Hagerer Street.

Upon entering a home, the officers said there was a “brief standoff” before Keeyon Martin was taken into custody; also in the home were three other adults — including Antwain Martin — and two children, ages 5 and 9.

Upon searching the home, Marshals reported finding two firearms in Antwain Martin’s bedroom closet.

According to the criminal complaint: “Antwain admitted that he was rolling a blunt and attempted to flush the weed down the toilet when the Police made contact at his house. He took full ownership of the suspected marijuana that was located in his toilet. Antwain also had knowledge of the two firearms within his closet. He advised that he was fully aware that he was a convicted felon. Antwain physically described both handguns and their location within his closet. Antwain stated both handguns were his girlfriend's, however, he had full knowledge of the handguns and had direct access to them.”

Antwain Martin was described as a “habitual offender,” with multiple cocaine dealing convictions from 2000-2006.

Keeyon Martin has been wanted since at least July. He is a suspect from a “large fight” that was reported in the area of LaSalle and Hagerer streets on the morning of July 28, 2021.

A criminal complaint states that Keeyon Martin instigated the fight after he entered a home he wasn’t supposed to, began beating a woman and stole her purse, cellphone, keys and minivan. The fight began after Keeyon Martin allegedly told the woman’s mother he would give the property back but then, upon showing up under the auspices of returning the property, didn’t bring any of the property with him.

Keeyon Martin has cocaine dealing convictions from 2008 and 2019.

Charges for each of the three men are as follows:

Keeyon Martin: Robbery with use of force, burglary, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, two counts of misdemeanor battery, three counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property, all with domestic abuse assessments.

Robbery with use of force, burglary, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, two counts of misdemeanor battery, three counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property, all with domestic abuse assessments. Antwain Martin: Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. James King: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Keeyon Martin had a cash bond set at $1,000 Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court, according to online court records. A cash bond of $20,000 was set for King on Thursday. Online court records did not immediately include the bond details for Antwain Martin.

