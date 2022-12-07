 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

U.S. Marshals, Racine Police Department seeking fugitive: Adrian Durell Harlan

  • 0

The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was formally charged with hate crimes as well as murder on Tuesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, sat upright in a chair during the …

RACINE — The U.S. Marshals and the Racine Police Department are actively looking for a fugitive, Adrian Durell Harlan, who often goes by the nickname "AD."

Harlan is a Black 34-year-old man, is 5'8" tall and weighs 184 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Harlan is wanted for six counts of recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and a felony Wisconsin Department of Corrections parole violation.

In October, Harlan allegedly used a handgun with a large capacity drum magazine and shot toward a group of people in Downtown Racine. Harlan should be considered armed and dangerous, and is believed to have violent tendencies.

Those with information on Harlan’s whereabouts are to contact law enforcement. USMS Task Force Officer Seeger can be reached via call or text message at 262-939-2437.

People are also reading…

Adrian Durell Harlan

Harlan
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Women sue Apple, claim AirTag helped exes stalk them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News