U.S. Marshals, Racine Police Department seeking fugitive: Adrian Durell Harlan

RACINE — The U.S. Marshals and the Racine Police Department are actively looking for a fugitive, Adrian Durell Harlan, who often goes by the nickname "AD."

Harlan is a Black 34-year-old man, is 5'8" tall and weighs 184 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Harlan is wanted for six counts of recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and a felony Wisconsin Department of Corrections parole violation.

In October, Harlan allegedly used a handgun with a large capacity drum magazine and shot toward a group of people in Downtown Racine. Harlan should be considered armed and dangerous, and is believed to have violent tendencies.

Those with information on Harlan’s whereabouts are to contact law enforcement. USMS Task Force Officer Seeger can be reached via call or text message at 262-939-2437.