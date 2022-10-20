 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. Marshals identify suspect they are seeking in shooting death of Racine 14-year-old

RACINE — The Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals are looking for a 28-year-old man in connection with the March 13 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Eugene "JR" Henderson.

Crishawn Clemons

Clemons

The RPD released a mugshot of Crishawn R. Clemons, 28, of the 1900 block of Green Street, on Thursday, identifying him as a suspect in the homicide.

Two teens had been charged for the killing of Henderson in June, but within two months those charges were dropped.

Online court records indicate a felony charge of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon was filed against Clemons Sept. 29. That same day, a half-million-dollar arrest warrant was also issued.

Eugene "J.R." Henderson, champion

Eugene "J.R." Henderson is shown at center holding the championship trophy his team, the Kenosha Ramblers, won a few years ago. Behind him are his coaches. Henderson was fatally shot March 13, 2022.

Police are asking those with information to call or text 262-939-2437 in order to contact a detective and the U.S. Marshals.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the p3 app.

Crime Stoppers in March said it was offering an award of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual who killed Henderson.

