U.S. attorney asks for the public's help to report 'suspected COVID-19 fraud'

With reports of people trying to exploit their fellow Americans for profit during the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger, of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, has publicly asked for the public's help to report "suspected fraud schemes related to" the novel coronavirus.
Attorney General William Barr has reportedly directed all U.S. attorneys "to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus fraud schemes," according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office Friday afternoon.
“Anyone trying to exploit this national emergency for private gain should know that they will be pursued," Kreuger said in a statement. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office is open and focused on keeping our communities safe from fraudsters. Watch out for websites selling fake COVID-19 products, using fake emails, text messages, or social media posts as a ruse to get your money or your personal information."
To make a report, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
Examples of schemes include:
- Selling fake cures for COVID-19
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Malicious websites or apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information in order to gain/lock access to electronic devices until payment is received
- Seeking donations for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing, and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures
The U.S. Attorney's Office said that all complaints will be entered into one system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys and other Justice Department law enforcement entities for investigation and possible prosecution.
For more information, go to justice.gov/coronavirus.
Racine County Circuit Court limits in-person access
RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Circuit Court announced Thursday that they have limited in-person access at the Racine County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine County buildings will remain open to provide certain essential services, but access to buildings and in-person services will be limited.
Court filing will continue to be processed in all cases by the Wisconsin Courts' eFiling System and by mail; however, the clerks' service counters will be closed.
Paper documents will not be accepted in person. Instead, visitors may file documents using the blue drop box located at the Clerk of Circuit Court's Office on the eighth floor of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., until further order of the court.
Payments will be processed using Wisconsin Courts' payment system at www.wicourts.gov. Payments by check or money order will be accepted by mail or in the Clerk's Office drop box. Cash payments will not be submitted during this period.
Other court changes
Earlier this week, the Racine County Circuit Court announced other changes made the court system during the coronavirus outbreak.
Changes include:
- No jury duty until April 12.
- Injunction hearings, criminal preliminary hearings and mental commitment hearings should be presumed to be proceeding as originally scheduled unless parties are told otherwise.
- Civil, small claims and family cases requiring in-person appearances, including jury trials, civil court trials, small claims, contested custody and placement hearing, any hearing where evidence will be taken by other than telephonic means are suspended until April 12.
- Any civil, small claims or family case that can be done by phone will proceed as scheduled.
- Domestic violation, child abuse and harassment injunctions will be heard as scheduled in person or by phone.
- Courthouse weddings are cancelled until April 12.
- No jury trials will be held until April 12 or until further order of the court. Everything set before then is rescheduled.
- Phone or video conferencing will be used for non-evidentiary hearings.
- All proceedings involving out-of-custody defendants are canceled until after April 12. In-custody hearings will be proceed as scheduled, at the discretion of the judge.
- Individuals who post bails or are released from the jail and ordered into out-of-custody intake can be ordered in any time after April 13.
- No preliminary hearings will be held for out-of-custody defendants until after April 12. In-custody preliminary hearings will proceed scheduled.
- Court clerks will provide new hearing dates for re-scheduled hearings to both in-custody and out-of-custody defendants.
- All forfeiture cases, including traffic matters, are rescheduled until after April 12.