U.S. attorney asks for the public's help to report 'suspected COVID-19 fraud'

With reports of people trying to exploit their fellow Americans for profit during the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger, of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, has publicly asked for the public's help to report "suspected fraud schemes related to" the novel coronavirus.

Attorney General William Barr has reportedly directed all U.S. attorneys "to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus fraud schemes," according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office Friday afternoon.

“Anyone trying to exploit this national emergency for private gain should know that they will be pursued," Kreuger said in a statement. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office is open and focused on keeping our communities safe from fraudsters. Watch out for websites selling fake COVID-19 products, using fake emails, text messages, or social media posts as a ruse to get your money or your personal information."

To make a report, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.

Examples of schemes include: