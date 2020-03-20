You are the owner of this article.
U.S. attorney asks for the public's help to report 'suspected COVID-19 fraud'
With reports of people trying to exploit their fellow Americans for profit during the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger, of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, has publicly asked for the public's help to report "suspected fraud schemes related to" the novel coronavirus.

Attorney General William Barr has reportedly directed all U.S. attorneys "to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus fraud schemes," according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office Friday afternoon.

“Anyone trying to exploit this national emergency for private gain should know that they will be pursued," Kreuger said in a statement. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office is open and focused on keeping our communities safe from fraudsters. Watch out for websites selling fake COVID-19 products, using fake emails, text messages, or social media posts as a ruse to get your money or your personal information."

To make a report, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.

Examples of schemes include:

  • Selling fake cures for COVID-19
  • Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
  • Malicious websites or apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information in order to gain/lock access to electronic devices until payment is received
  • Seeking donations for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations
  • Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing, and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that all complaints will be entered into one system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys and other Justice Department law enforcement entities for investigation and possible prosecution.

For more information, go to justice.gov/coronavirus.

