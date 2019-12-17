Ty' Rese West's family to make 'significant announcement' today, argue shooting was 'murder'

RACINE — The family of Ty’ Rese West, the 18-year-old Racine resident fatally shot by a Mount Pleasant Police officer on June 15, plans to make a “significant announcement” Tuesday afternoon outside the Racine Police Department, according to a news release.

A report from District Attorney Tricia Hanson concluded that Sgt. Eric Giese shot West in self-defense after a foot chase and ensuing struggle in which West allegedly reached for a gun, but the family will make the argument that “this was really just city-sanctioned murder,” said Eric Russell, an activist with the Chicago-based Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois.

Reached by phone Tuesday morning, Russell would not get into specific details of what the announcement — scheduled for 4 p.m. outside the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. — will entail but said, “I can tell you emphatically that the family absolutely refutes the report from the district attorney. We think it’s just an absolute insult to the intelligence of our community, the family.”

The news alert regarding the announcement was sent jointly by the Tree of Life Justice League and Chicago-based Action Injury Law Group.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}