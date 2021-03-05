Ty’Rese West documentary filmmakers say their lawsuits prompted document release

More than anything else, Monique West misses her oldest son's smile. Ty'Rese West was killed with two bullets to the head on June 15, 2019 by a Mount Pleasant police officer who had tried stopping the 18-year-old for riding a bike without a light after 1 a.m. near Racine, Wisconsin. Video by…

On Monday, the City of Racine unexpectedly released hundreds of videos, audio recordings, and 170 pages of police reports related to the fatal shooting of Ty’Rese West by a Mount Pleasant police officer on June 15, 2019.

Statements from the City of Racine said the reason for the document release was simply the overdue completion of numerous records requests from multiple agencies — including The Journal Times — dating to the shooting.

But a group making a documentary investigating West’s death says its ongoing lawsuits against the Racine and Mount Pleasant police departments are what forced the City of Racine’s hand in releasing more documentation. The filmmakers aren’t satisfied with what’s come out so far.

Monday’s document release included little new info about the shooting: videos released don’t show much that hasn’t been previously reported, audio included in the release had already been shared or didn’t include new information, and photos included either had already been published or didn’t include any new information.