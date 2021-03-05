Ty’Rese West documentary filmmakers say their lawsuits prompted document release

On Monday, the City of Racine unexpectedly released hundreds of videos, audio recordings, and 170 pages of police reports related to the fatal shooting of Ty’Rese West by a Mount Pleasant police officer on June 15, 2019.
Statements from the City of Racine said the reason for the document release was simply the overdue completion of numerous records requests from multiple agencies — including The Journal Times — dating to the shooting.
But a group making a documentary investigating West’s death says its ongoing lawsuits against the Racine and Mount Pleasant police departments are what forced the City of Racine’s hand in releasing more documentation. The filmmakers aren’t satisfied with what’s come out so far.
Monday’s document release included little new info about the shooting: videos released don’t show much that hasn’t been previously reported, audio included in the release had already been shared or didn’t include new information, and photos included either had already been published or didn’t include any new information.
The information still being held back, which the Racine City Attorney’s Office said included body-camera footage from Mount Pleasant and at least one interview with a witness, has the documentary group even more convinced that there must be witnesses who haven’t spoken publicly, that there may be footage showing the shooting or at least that there is more known about the shooting than authorities have revealed.
Neither the Racine City Attorney’s Office nor the Village of Mount Pleasant replied to a request for comment on this report by press time.
The primary duo making the documentary are William Howell, a Racinian who is the nephew of Racine Police Chief Art Howell; and Laura Dyan Kezman, a Racine native and filmmaker with a resume that includes work with National Geographic, NBC and Discovery, and who founded the firm LionArt Media.
On Sept. 18, 2019, three months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson concluded that the Mount Pleasant officer who shot and killed West, Sgt. Eric Giese, had acted in self-defense. According to investigators, Giese attested that West was reaching for the gun he had thrown away while Giese had his boot on West’s hand, thus legally justifying the use of deadly force since Giese said he believed his life was in danger.
Giese reported that he never activated the body camera he was wearing, and the camera wasn’t equipped with the technology that automatically activates the camera when a firearm is drawn. Under the Wisconsin law cited in a memo by City Attorney Scott Letteney that accompanied Monday’s release, police departments have the discretion about whether their own body camera footage is publicly released, which Kezman asserted didn’t serve the public interest.
Audio from the scene includes a voice saying “OK” twice, which authorities have never addressed. Howell, Kezman and West’s mother have all said they believe that voice is West’s, showing that he had given up and had submitted to the officer’s demands when he was shot.
“Why do they not make somebody explain that part?” Howell said regarding that audio.
Stuart Gavin, who serves as legal counsel to the documentary makers, says one of the thoughts that has motivated him to keep pushing for the documents is: “You’re telling me absolutely nothing wrong was done by the officer?”
Mount Pleasant has repeatedly denied requests to release Giese’s personnel file, including his disciplinary record, but has released records of commendations he has been awarded. That’s what Gavin said the current legal battle is about. The last hearing was Wednesday, two days after Racine’s document release; the next is March 18 in front of Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz.
Kezman said their investigation doesn’t hinge on receiving more information from law enforcement and the courts.
“We’re not hostage to what we’re not being given,” she said, but they are “trying to fill in the holes” in the narrative.
The goal of the documentary, Kezman said, is to tell the whole story of West’s death in the way that George Floyd’s death and the Jacob Blake shooting have been so analyzed, to draw attention to someone who otherwise might have been forgotten outside of Racine.