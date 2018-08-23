Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Racine woman were arrested Thursday after assaulting another woman at a Mount Pleasant bar. 

At 1:37 a.m. Thursday, Mount Pleasant police officers responded to Dickies Bar, 1537 Durand Ave., for a fight.

The fight, which involved 38-year-old Nicole Vorlob and 36-year-old Joyce Gandy, both of Racine, allegedly related to an issue over a lost/recovered cell phone, according to Mount Pleasant police. 

Vorlub and Gandy allegedly assaulted another bar patron, a 55-year-old Racine woman. The woman sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries, police said. Alcohol consumption appeared to be a contributing factor. 

The suspects then left the scene. They were located shortly after by a Mount Pleasant officer in a Racine residence.

Vorlob and Gandy were arrested for battery and disorderly conduct.

