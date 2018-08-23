MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Racine women were arrested Thursday after assaulting another woman at a Mount Pleasant bar.
At 1:37 a.m. Thursday, Mount Pleasant police officers responded to Dickie’s Bar, 1537 Durand Ave., for a fight.
The fight, which involved 38-year-old Nicole Vorlob and 36-year-old Joyce Gandy, both of Racine, allegedly related to an issue over a lost/recovered cell phone, according to Mount Pleasant police.
Vorlub and Gandy allegedly assaulted another bar patron, a 55-year-old Racine woman. The woman sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries, police said. Alcohol consumption appeared to be a contributing factor.
The suspects then left the scene. They were located shortly after by a Mount Pleasant officer in a Racine residence.
Vorlob and Gandy were arrested for battery and disorderly conduct.
I wonder, did you have to pay a cover to watch?
Nothing good happens at that time of day. Go home, be something constructive. Sitting at Dickie all night isn’t going to get you anywhere in life but broke. Time to grow up.
As a famous newscaster once said, "Keep it classy"
Gandy is certainly no eye candy!
