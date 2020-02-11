Two women allegedly 'jump' and injure someone driving a car; one charged, other still at large

RACINE — A woman from Milwaukee, who allegedly assisted another woman in jumping into a third woman's car and assaulting her, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

The woman who was charged, Aliyah M. Jordan, was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct on Tuesday. The other woman in the alleged assault, who remains at large according to online court records, has been identified as Jasmine E. Canady, 21.

A warrant for Canady’s arrest was issued in July.

According to a criminal complaint:

In the 1800 block of Mead Street in Racine, Canady and Jordan, 24, stopped a moving car driving down an alley by blocking its path on July 3, 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jordan told Canady, “Jump that (expletive),” then Canady jumped through the open passenger side window. Canady grabbed the steering wheel and punched the victim in the face. The victim hit the gas pedal to get away, but because Canady was holding the wheel, the car drove into a fence.

The victim sustained injuries to her face from the punch and from the crash. Her right eye was swollen and partially closed.