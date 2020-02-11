Two women allegedly 'jump' and injure someone driving a car; one charged, other still at large

RACINE — A woman from Milwaukee, who allegedly assisted another woman in jumping into a third woman's car and assaulting her, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
The woman who was charged, Aliyah M. Jordan, was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct on Tuesday. The other woman in the alleged assault, who remains at large according to online court records, has been identified as Jasmine E. Canady, 21.
A warrant for Canady’s arrest was issued in July.
According to a criminal complaint:
In the 1800 block of Mead Street in Racine, Canady and Jordan, 24, stopped a moving car driving down an alley by blocking its path on July 3, 2019.
Jordan told Canady, “Jump that (expletive),” then Canady jumped through the open passenger side window. Canady grabbed the steering wheel and punched the victim in the face. The victim hit the gas pedal to get away, but because Canady was holding the wheel, the car drove into a fence.
The victim sustained injuries to her face from the punch and from the crash. Her right eye was swollen and partially closed.
Upon conviction, Jordan may be fined up to $10,000 or imprisoned up to two years because she is a repeat offender, or she may be both fined and imprisoned.
Jordan has been incarcerated four times prior to the assault in July, according to the Racine Police Department.
A signature bond of $500 was set for Jordan on Tuesday. Her next court appearance will be on April 21.