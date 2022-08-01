Two weeks after pleading guilty, accused COP House arsonist arrested again

RACINE — Less than two weeks after she pleaded guilty to a criminal charge related to setting fire to and destroying the Thelma Orr COP House, during a riotous night in Racine June 1, 2020, one of the accused arsonists was arrested while out on bond.

With her scheduled sentencing only seven weeks away, Kylie Brooke Gelmi, 23, was arrested Friday. She allegedly got lost while driving home from a bar, then became combative with deputies and medical staff.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday:

Two Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies came across a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway K in the Town of Norway, east of Wind Lake Road, in northwestern Racine County just after 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Inside the vehicle, the deputies reported finding Gelmi, who "appeared to be very emotional, and a strong odor of alcohol could be smelled emitting from her and the vehicle."

The deputies said that Gelmi told them she and another woman were returning home from an Oak Creek bar when they got lost and began fighting physically. The other woman had been behind the wheel, Gelmi said, but parked the car and walked away after they hit each other.

Gelmi was out on bond and one of the bond restrictions was that she was to be under house arrest, with the only exceptions being for court-related matters and medical appointments.

Gelmi was then taken into custody, after which she began "yelling the handcuffs were hurting her and they were too tight." The deputies reported they both checked the handcuffs, found they had a proper fit and continued on driving toward the Racine County Jail "began to aggressively kick the driver rear window with her two feet."

The deputies, along with two other supervisors and two more deputies, who had arrived on scene, then placed Gelmi in a "W.R.A.P." system, further restraining Gelmi "so she could not harm herself or others, or damage property."

While restrained in the back seat of the squad car, Gelmi allegedly continuously was screaming, but then — after 4 a.m. — "had gone very quiet." Deputies said they could not tell if she was breathing, and so performed what is known as a "sternum rub," after which Gelmi stirred "but appeared to go in and out of consciousness many times."

At 4:10 a.m., according to the complaint, an ambulance arrived and Gelmi was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. During that time, Gelmi "became disorderly and began to shake the stretcher that she was on," and continued being uncooperative at the hospital, although she was later medically cleared and taken to jail.

On July 18, Gelmi was in custody when she pleaded guilty to one count of felony arson and one count of felony bail jumping for a separate case. According to online court records, prosecutors were seeking eight years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Sept. 19, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Justin C. Hernandez, 27, another individual sentenced for the arson of the COP (Community Oriented Policing) House on Villa Street, in February was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the City of Racine in addition to the six years of prison he was sentenced to in November.

Two other men have been charged for the arson that occurred amid protests following the killing of George Floyd. Both of the men, Anthony McNeil and Jason Young of Racine, pleaded not guilty and have jury trials scheduled for September.

The Thelma Orr COP House reopened in November 2021, 17 months after it was destroyed.