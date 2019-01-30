RACINE COUNTY — Two county residents have died from weather-related causes since Saturday, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
Early Saturday morning, police found Deborah Jensen-Chambers, 65, of Mount Pleasant, frozen to death outside the doorway to her house in the 5200 block of Sheridan Road. It was determined that Jensen-Chambers collapsed outside for unknown reasons and then died of accidental environmental cold exposure, Payne said.
Payne is waiting on toxicology results to see if drugs or alcohol played a part in Jensen-Chambers’ collapse.
Then on Monday, Mark Rickard, 69, of Dover, died of a cardiac event while shoveling snow at his residence in the 4900 block of Schoen Road.
Payne said neighbors saw Rickard shoveling snow, then just 15 minutes later saw him collapsed clutching his heart. Rickard had a history of cardiac issues, Payne said.
Before shoveling, it is best to have some sort of warmup activity because it is so physically taxing, Payne said.
In Wednesday and Thursday’s extreme cold that could see wind chills clock in 40 to 50 degrees below zero, death can occur in minutes, Payne said, while frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. That short timeframe could still be enough to lose toes or fingers to extreme frostbite, Payne said.
“It’s sobering,” he said.
Payne also offered advice for the cold: If your car breaks down, stay in it; only go out with a charged cellphone; only go outside if necessary; and do not drink alcohol before going outside because it causes rapid heat loss.
Jensen-Chambers and Rickard are just two of the numerous weather-related deaths reported in southeastern Wisconsin since last week.