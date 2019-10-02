MOUNT PLEASANT — Two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a crash on the Highway 20 frontage road northwest of the Case High School overpass.
The crash was reported at about 3:40 p.m. A vehicle traveling eastbound rear-ended a car parked on the side of the road and then flipped, according to Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Dale Swart.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital by South Shore Fire Department ambulances.
There were no passengers, and the injuries to the drivers were not believed to be life threatening, Swart said.
It was not immediately determined whether any citations would be issued.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ross G. Hopkins
Ross G. Hopkins, 1300 block of West Boulevard, Racine, theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Frederick Wenszell
James Frederick Wenszell, 1300 block of West Boulevard, Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery.
Dwayne E. Whitelaw
Dwayne E. Whitelaw, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, operating a motor possession of drug paraphernalia.
William R. Barron
William R. Barron, of Phoenix, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Fernando M. Colon
Fernando M. Colon, of the 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Jeffrey L. Davitz
Jeffrey L. Davitz, of the 3500 block of County Road H, Franksville, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Devon J. Hall
Devon J. Hall, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Anthony James
Anthony James (aka "Rocky), 1600 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a third offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration as a third offense.
Marcus G. Luckett
Marcus G. Luckett, 1400 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, resisting an officer.
Manuel Mario Martinez
Manuel Mario Martinez, 500 block of High Street, Racine, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Briannie Morgan
Briannie Morgan, 2000 block of Case Avenue, disorderly conduct.
Patricia Ann Parks
Patricia Ann Parks, 4900 block of 36th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan Carlos Rios
NO PHOTOS AVAILABLE
Juan Carlos Rios, 1600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping with domestic abuse assessments, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
