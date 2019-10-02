{{featured_button_text}}
Two transported to hospital after crash

Two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a crash on the Highway 20 frontage road near the Case High School overpass. The crash was reported at about 3:40 p.m. A vehicle traveling eastbound rear-ended a car parked on the side of the road and then flipped, according to Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Dale Swart. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital by South Shore Fire Department ambulances. There were no passengers and the injuries to the drivers were not believed to be life threatening, Swart said. It was not immediately determined whether any citations would be issued.

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a crash on the Highway 20 frontage road northwest of the Case High School overpass.

The crash was reported at about 3:40 p.m. A vehicle traveling eastbound rear-ended a car parked on the side of the road and then flipped, according to Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Dale Swart.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital by South Shore Fire Department ambulances.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

There were no passengers, and the injuries to the drivers were not believed to be life threatening, Swart said.

It was not immediately determined whether any citations would be issued.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Load comments