RACINE — A young boy and his mother were transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 16th and Racine streets.
The crash between a car and a Ktown Transportation van occurred at around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Both police and rescue responded to the crash.
Jacqueline Pinager, who was working nearby at the NAACP office on Racine Street, was one of the first people to respond.
She heard the crash, saw the young boy crying on the ground outside the car and started running.
A FedEx driver stopped at the scene soon after and gave Pinager gauze, which she used to hold over wounds until rescue arrived.
The mother was able to get out of the car, but she had a big gash on her head, Pinager said.
Outside the car, a happy birthday balloon flayed in the wind.
Pinager said the woman told her it was her 34th birthday that day.
While it was hard for Pinager to watch she was grateful it wasn't worse. "Thank God," she said.
Police on scene were unable to provide additional information about what caused the crash or if any citations would be issued. They also could not say if the boy had been strapped in any safety seat.
