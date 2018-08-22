Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RACINE — Two teens have been arrested after they were reportedly linked to Sunday's robbery and shooting of a biking teen. 

Because the two allegedly involved parties are juveniles, their names are not being released, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said.

At 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Racine police responded to the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue. A 17-year-old victim said he was riding his bike in the west alley when he was approached by two juvenile males demanding money.

One of the teens reportedly produced a handgun and fired several shots, and the teen was struck in the left arm. He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim also had a small amount of money taken from him.

