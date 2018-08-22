RACINE — Two teens have been arrested after they were reportedly linked to Sunday's robbery and shooting of a biking teen.
Because the two allegedly involved parties are juveniles, their names are not being released, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said.
At 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Racine police responded to the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue. A 17-year-old victim said he was riding his bike in the west alley when he was approached by two juvenile males demanding money.
One of the teens reportedly produced a handgun and fired several shots, and the teen was struck in the left arm. He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
The victim also had a small amount of money taken from him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Order a couple more robots as these youths probably won't be needed for the hi-tech industry.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.