Two teenagers charged with having cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, MDMA in Racine

RACINE — Two teenagers face long lists of charges related to alleged possession of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and MDMA.

Jonny F. Dingillo, 17, of the 2000 block of Carlisle Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotics drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan A. Deanda, 18, of the 1600 block of Albert Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotics drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

An officer was sent at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Chicago Street and Clarence Avenue for young men in black facemasks/ski masks who were looking through the windows of a residence.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to two people who said that the teens got out of a black Yukon with black facemasks on. They went to a residence in the 2100 block of Clarence Avenue and were looking into the windows. One of the teens appeared to be carrying a gun.

The officer looked over video that was captured of the incident. In the video, one of the men looked around for a second while another went to the front door. There appeared to be an argument and some shoving/wrestling with another man that came out of the residence. After a few seconds, the teens ran to the Yukon and left.

An officer was able to find the Yukon, seen in the video on 12th Street, near Washington Avenue.

The officer made contact with the three occupants and identified the driver as Deanda and the front passenger as Dingillo.

Deanda originally denied going to the residence, but then admitted they went there for a fight. Dingillo had an active warrant and was taken into custody. A gun was found on him.

A search of the vehicle found an additional gun. A fanny pack was found on the front passenger seat and contained 20.2 grams of marijuana, 5.5 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, an Oxycodone pill and 1.7 grams of MDMA (a.k.a. ecstasy or molly). A search of the center console found an additional 6.4 grams of marijuana, 2.8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl and $163 in cash.

Both Deanda and Dingillo were given $15,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing on May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

