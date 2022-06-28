 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two teenagers alleged of having 175 grams of marijuana also had fentanyl and guns

  • 0

NORTH BAY — Two Racine teenagers were charged with allegedly having 175 grams of marijuana as well as fentanyl and guns in car.

Baby-Joe Rodriguez

Rodriguez

Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez, 19, of the 3800 block of Cheyenne Court, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana, two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen K. Agnew, 17, of the 1600 block of Austin Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Erie Street for a vehicle that was speeding. 

The driver was identified as Rodriguez and the passenger was identified as Agnew. Rodriguez told the officer there might be three marijuana joints in the vehicle. The two were detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside, the officer found:

People are also reading…

  • A Bob Marley 420 vape pen.
  • Brass knuckles.
  • A large amount of plastic baggies in a backpack.
  • Sandwich bags containing marijuana.
  • A grocery bag with marijuana in it.
  • Two handguns.
  • Several small buds of marijuana in an ashtray.
  • A hunting style knife in the trunk.

In total, there was 175 grams of marijuana found as well as 18.7 grams of marijuana that was mixed with fentanyl.

Rodriguez was given a $15,000 cash bond and Agnew was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Rodriguez has a preliminary hearing on July 7 and Agnew has a status conference on Aug. 29, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."

Watch Now: Related Video

Abbott: More checkpoints after trailer tragedy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News