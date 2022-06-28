Two teenagers alleged of having 175 grams of marijuana also had fentanyl and guns

NORTH BAY — Two Racine teenagers were charged with allegedly having 175 grams of marijuana as well as fentanyl and guns in car.

Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez, 19, of the 3800 block of Cheyenne Court, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana, two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen K. Agnew, 17, of the 1600 block of Austin Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Erie Street for a vehicle that was speeding.

The driver was identified as Rodriguez and the passenger was identified as Agnew. Rodriguez told the officer there might be three marijuana joints in the vehicle. The two were detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside, the officer found:

A Bob Marley 420 vape pen.

Brass knuckles.

A large amount of plastic baggies in a backpack.

Sandwich bags containing marijuana.

A grocery bag with marijuana in it.

Two handguns.

Several small buds of marijuana in an ashtray.

A hunting style knife in the trunk.

In total, there was 175 grams of marijuana found as well as 18.7 grams of marijuana that was mixed with fentanyl.

Rodriguez was given a $15,000 cash bond and Agnew was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Rodriguez has a preliminary hearing on July 7 and Agnew has a status conference on Aug. 29, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0