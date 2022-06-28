Two teenagers alleged of having 175 grams of marijuana also had fentanyl and guns

NORTH BAY — Two Racine teenagers were charged with allegedly having 175 grams of marijuana as well as fentanyl and guns in car.
Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez, 19, of the 3800 block of Cheyenne Court, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana, two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen K. Agnew, 17, of the 1600 block of Austin Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Erie Street for a vehicle that was speeding.
The driver was identified as Rodriguez and the passenger was identified as Agnew. Rodriguez told the officer there might be three marijuana joints in the vehicle. The two were detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside, the officer found:
- A Bob Marley 420 vape pen.
- Brass knuckles.
- A large amount of plastic baggies in a backpack.
- Sandwich bags containing marijuana.
- A grocery bag with marijuana in it.
- Two handguns.
- Several small buds of marijuana in an ashtray.
- A hunting style knife in the trunk.
In total, there was 175 grams of marijuana found as well as 18.7 grams of marijuana that was mixed with fentanyl.
Rodriguez was given a $15,000 cash bond and Agnew was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Rodriguez has a preliminary hearing on July 7 and Agnew has a status conference on Aug. 29, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 28, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Samone D. Atterberry
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Samone D. Atterberry, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph M. Lakvold
Joseph M. Lakvold, 300 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Zisirtike Z. McMillian
Zisirtike Z. McMillian, Sun City, Arizona, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Zachary J. Nelson
Zachary J. Nelson, 2500 block of Green Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez
Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez, 3800 block of Cheyenne Court, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Efrain Valverde Isabel
Efrain (aka Balderes Perez) Valverde Isabel, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Damonte D. Walker
Damonte D. Walker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Joseph D. Walker
Joseph D. Walker, 100 block of Ervin Place, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Emmet J. Zywiec
Emmet J. Zywiec, Wonder Lake, Illinois, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Allen K. Agnew
Allen K. Agnew, 1600 block of Austin Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Donteeno K. Burris
Donteeno K. Burris, 800 block of 8th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.