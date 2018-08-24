Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Rollover on Highway G
A Toyota Highlander, traveling north on East Frontage Road in Caledonia, flipped after it collided with a Volkswagen traveling west on Highway G just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Caledonia Police Department. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals with "minor, non-life threatening injuries," according to police.

 ADAM ROGAN

CALEDONIA — A Toyota Highlander, traveling north on East Frontage Road in Caledonia, flipped after it collided with a Volkswagen traveling west on Highway G just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Caledonia Police Department. 

The accident blocked traffic from progressing north on East Frontage Road near the Highway G overpass of Interstate 94.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals with "minor, non-life threatening injuries," according to police.

