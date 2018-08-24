CALEDONIA — A Toyota Highlander, traveling north on East Frontage Road in Caledonia, flipped after it collided with a Volkswagen traveling west on Highway G just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Caledonia Police Department.
The accident blocked traffic from progressing north on East Frontage Road near the Highway G overpass of Interstate 94.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals with "minor, non-life threatening injuries," according to police.
