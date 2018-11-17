WHEATLAND — Two Racine residents are facing pending charges after allegedly being involved in the killing of 23-year-old Joseph Riley and nonfatal shooting of another woman during an apparent home invasion Thursday night in Wheatland in western Kenosha County, the Kenosha County sheriff said.
The suspects have been identified as Markeith Wilson, 20, of the 2500 block of Pinehurst Avenue, and Demarco Hudson, 17, of the 1000 block of Davis Place. Both Wilson and Hudson were allegedly shot during the incident.
As of Friday, the woman who was shot was reported to be in serious condition in Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The shooting
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said it responded to reports of a shooting at 10:25 p.m. Thursday on the 31000 block of 71st Street in the Town of Wheatland — early reports incorrectly indicated the shooting had taken place in nearby Salem Lakes.
The shooting scene is located in a subdivision just south of Highway 50 near the Fox River and just south of the iconic Luisa's Pizza restaurant. The scene is about 5 miles southeast of Burlington.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a woman shot and Riley dead inside a "small home" that Riley was reportedly renting. The shooting appeared to have occurred during a home invasion perpetrated by Wilson and Hudson, according to law enforcement.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said that there were two other people in the home (in addition to Riley and the injured woman) when the shooting began, although not all of the individuals had been located as of Friday.
Soon after, deputies were called to a BP gas station and McDonald's restaurant at 25555 75th St. (Highway 50), in Paddock Lake, where two other people who had been shot were found.
Those two people have been identified as Wilson and Hudson.
Calls reporting the shooting and a call from the McDonald's came "within minutes of each other," Beth said. "We were very confident that any of the parties who posed a threat to anybody were in custody (that night). This was a targeted situation. This wasn't a random act. I believe they (the suspects) knew what they were doing. The general public was never at risk."
Law enforcement is presently seeking a black, four-door car, which was reportedly being driven by one or two other individuals who left Hudson and Wilson at the McDonald's after they had been shot. As of Friday, it was unclear who had shot Hudson and Wilson, although Beth believed that Riley had fired a firearm at the suspects.
"Drugs probably played a major factor in this," Beth said Friday.
Beth said that Riley is a drug user, although it's unclear if the incident was "a bad (drug) deal."
"Between Chicago and Milwaukee, it's a thoroughfare for drugs," Beth said. "I'm sure hundreds of millions of dollars of drugs travel up and down our interstates and our roads through Kenosha County ... It's an issue that's not going away."
Both Wilson and Hudson are currently in custody in Kenosha County, according to online records. They face pending charges of felony first-degree intentional homicide.
Online court records show that Wilson has a prior conviction for disorderly conduct in 2015 and possession of THC also in 2015. Hudson does not have any prior criminal charges, according to Wisconsin court records.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said it was assisted by the Wheatland town constable, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Twin Lakes Police Department and Kenosha Police Department in the investigation.
This article may be updated with more information as it becomes available.
