RACINE — The Racine Police Department responded to two shots-fired reports within 20 minutes and three blocks of one another Sunday. There have been no reported injuries.
According to police, a scene was located at the corner of 12th Street and Memorial Drive where shots had been fired at 6:05 p.m.
Twenty minutes later, police reported responding to more calls regarding shots fired on the 1500 block of Memorial Drive, three blocks to the south. A vehicle was found to have been struck.
As of Monday afternoon, police reported that no arrests had been made, but an interview had been conducted with at least one person in connection with the incident.
The investigation is considered ongoing.
