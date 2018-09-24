Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The Racine Police Department responded to two shots-fired reports within 20 minutes and three blocks of one another Sunday. There have been no reported injuries.

According to police, a scene was located at the corner of 12th Street and Memorial Drive where shots had been fired at 6:05 p.m.

Twenty minutes later, police reported responding to more calls regarding shots fired on the 1500 block of Memorial Drive, three blocks to the south. A vehicle was found to have been struck.

Workplace active-shooter training offered by local agencies

As of Monday afternoon, police reported that no arrests had been made, but an interview had been conducted with at least one person in connection with the incident.

The investigation is considered ongoing.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments