You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two shot outside Coasters bar Friday night, incident under investigation
3 comments
breaking top story

Two shot outside Coasters bar Friday night, incident under investigation

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE – Two people were shot outside of Coasters Bar, 1301 Main St., late Friday night, according to Racine police.

The call was reported at 11:49 p.m. Friday.

The injuries were reported as non-life-threatening for one and serious for the other. One was taken to Froedtert in Wauwatosa.

Racine Police were unable to say Saturday morning if anyone was yet in custody. The incident remained under investigation.

3 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Protesters, black leaders rip Madison police tactics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News