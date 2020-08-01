Two shot outside Coasters bar Friday night, incident under investigation

RACINE – Two people were shot outside of Coasters Bar, 1301 Main St., late Friday night, according to Racine police.
The call was reported at 11:49 p.m. Friday.
The injuries were reported as non-life-threatening for one and serious for the other. One was taken to Froedtert in Wauwatosa.
Racine Police were unable to say Saturday morning if anyone was yet in custody. The incident remained under investigation.
Today mugshots: July 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Richard A Fliess
Richard A Fliess, 4500 block of 18th Street, Kenosha, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Shirley A Allen
Shirley (aka Irene Coleman) A Allen, Chicago, Illinois, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false emergency (911) phone use, obstructing an officer.
Scott Todd Blada
Scott (aka Scott Blade) Todd Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian K Lewis
Brian K Lewis, Chicago, Illinois, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lazarick L Riley
Lazarick (aka Lazarick Coleman) L Riley, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony M Beverly
Anthony M Beverly, Cudahy, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
