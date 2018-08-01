Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Two women were shot in a drive-by shooting near Albert Street and Geneva Street on Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Albert Street at 10:57 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they were told by neighbors that someone had been taken to the hospital. Officers spoke with the 19- and 20-year-old women at Ascension All Saints where they were being treated for their injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The women said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Geneva Street when someone started shooting at them. In addition to hitting the women, a house in the area was also struck.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

