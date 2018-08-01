RACINE — Two women were shot in a drive-by shooting near Albert Street and Geneva Street on Tuesday evening.
According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Albert Street at 10:57 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they were told by neighbors that someone had been taken to the hospital. Officers spoke with the 19- and 20-year-old women at Ascension All Saints where they were being treated for their injuries, which were not life-threatening.
The women said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Geneva Street when someone started shooting at them. In addition to hitting the women, a house in the area was also struck.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing.
Where are the adults and family members putting pressure on these two ...tell the POLICE what is going on...a death is coming and it can stop if people talk...
Another shooting?! Is it an all time high right now or does it just seem like it?
