Two shot in stomach in apparently unrelated incidents in 3-day span in Racine

RACINE — Across a three-day span in Racine, two people were shot in their stomachs in unrelated incidents, the Racine Police Department has reported.
The first was just after midnight Sunday. A woman was sleeping in her bedroom on the first floor of a home on the 1400 block of Buchanan Street, and she was shot in the stomach, RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said Wednesday. The 1400 block of Buchanan Street is two blocks west of Janes Elementary, and one block southwest of St. Joseph Catholic School and St. John’s Lutheran School.
At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man was shot, reportedly in the stomach and also in the arm, “near the entrance of an apartment” in the 1100 block of College Avenue, Wilcox said in an email.
Both victims are reportedly in stable condition.
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning and no suspects have been publicly named.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers:
