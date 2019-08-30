RACINE — Two victims were reportedly each shot in the leg on Friday night, according to Racine Police.
The call came in at approximately 10:25 p.m. The original report was that three people were shot in the 1500 block of Geneva Street on the city's north side. But it was later stated that there were two victims, not three, and that both were shot in the leg.
As of 10:55 p.m. Friday no suspect was in custody, according to police.
The Journal Times will update this report if any additional information becomes available.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony L. Bean
Anthony L. Bean, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kywon R. Branson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kywon R. Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft.
Rodney Deshawn Green
Rodney Deshawn Green, 200 block of North Dodge Street, Burlington, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, operate a vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property.
Yarnell I. Moten
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Yarnell I. Moten (a.k.a. Ike, John), 900 block of 18th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) on/near a school.
Timothy Ratcliff
Timothy Ratcliff, Lake Geneva, attempting to flee/elude an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cavetta L. Spencer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cavetta L. Spencer, Hazel Crest, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Tyquan Octavious Taylor
Tyquan Octavious Taylor, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Litoria L. Yates
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Litoria L. Yates, Matteson, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
Jesus Alfaro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jesus Alfaro, Davenport, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance.
Keith Allan Carter
Keith Allan Carter (a.k.a. Neckbone, Cannon), 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Marvon Q. Martin
Marvon Q. Martin, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
Kenyana L. Morris
Kenyana L. Morris, Winnebago, operating without a license.
Nathon A. Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathon A. Smith, 5600 block of 55th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
