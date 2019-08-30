{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two victims were reportedly each shot in the leg on Friday night, according to Racine Police. 

The call came in at approximately 10:25 p.m. The original report was that three people were shot in the 1500 block of Geneva Street on the city's north side. But it was later stated that there were two victims, not three, and that both were shot in the leg. 

As of 10:55 p.m. Friday no suspect was in custody, according to police. 

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The Journal Times will update this report if any additional information becomes available. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. To stay informed about what is going on in Racine County, subscribe at journaltimes.com/subscribenow. It's only about 10 cents per day for a digital subscription.

Load comments