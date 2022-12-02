 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATERFORD

Two sexual assaults of children reported in Waterford, police say

WATERFORD — Police are investigating two reported sexual assaults of children occurring this summer in the village.

Police Chief Matthew Johnson said both incidents are under investigation, and no further details could be released.

Police records show that the first assault was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 300 block of South Second Street. The second was reported at about 2 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 700 block of East Main Street.

Johnson said both alleged victims were children, although their ages and other details were not disclosed.

Police reports give no indication that the two incidents were related to each other.

