Two sex offenders to live in Caledonia; here's why police are releasing their info

Fink has repeatedly broken the rules placed on him as a sex offender. In 2015, after his release from prison, children’s clothing was found in his home, which is prohibited. He also was found in possession of alcohol and had contact with a felon in the time since his initial conviction

Upon one release in 2013, an oversight nearly placed Fink in a home a block away from one of his victims. “People like him cannot be rehabilitated,” the victim told The Journal Times in 2015. That case specifically led to statewide procedural changes in how sex offenders are placed in new homes.

In 2013, The Journal Times reported that the state had asserted Hinkle “suffers from a mental condition that predisposes him to engage in acts of sexual violence” and “that Hinkle is dangerous as his mental disorder makes it likely that he will engage in future acts of sexual violence.”