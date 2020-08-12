Two sex offenders to live in Caledonia; here's why police are releasing their info

CALEDONIA — Two convicted sex offenders are to be released within the next two weeks and allowed to live in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department has announced.
Both men have served their prison sentences and are set to live under supervised release. Their addresses have not yet been released.
In a news release Wednesday, the department said that issuing a public notice increases public safety since it lets people know who is in their community and prevents sex offenders from living in secrecy, when they would be considered more dangerous.
It wasn’t until 1997, under Wisconsin Act 440, that law enforcement was allowed to publicly issue community notifications about sex offenders in the community.
The offenders
The two men are:
- James J. Hinkle, 44 — Twice convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child, once in 1997 and again in 1999. Hinkle is required to comply with lifetime GPS tracking, to have no contact with minors, alcohol, illegal drugs, or with the victims or their families. He is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing approximately 245 pounds with black hair, hazel eyes, a scar on his chin, and has tattoos of a “horizontal pattern” and a red triangle on his upper arms.
- Michael W. Fink, 52 — Convicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child in 1994; also allegedly threatened rape of a child. Fink is required to comply with lifetime GPS tracking, to have no contact with minors, alcohol, illegal drugs, or with the victims or their families. He is described as a 6-foot white male weighing approximately 270 pounds with blue eyes; brown hair; with scars along his hairline, forehead, shin, and surgical scars on his lower abdomen and both hands; with tattoos of an eagle on his chest, smiley faces on both of his feet, both of his thighs, a spider on his right leg and abdomen.
Fink has repeatedly broken the rules placed on him as a sex offender. In 2015, after his release from prison, children’s clothing was found in his home, which is prohibited. He also was found in possession of alcohol and had contact with a felon in the time since his initial conviction
- .
Upon one release in 2013, an oversight nearly placed Fink in a home a block away from one of his victims. “People like him cannot be rehabilitated,” the victim told The Journal Times in 2015. That case specifically led to statewide procedural changes in how sex offenders are placed in new homes.
In 2013, The Journal Times reported that the state had asserted Hinkle “suffers from a mental condition that predisposes him to engage in acts of sexual violence” and “that Hinkle is dangerous as his mental disorder makes it likely that he will engage in future acts of sexual violence.”
As of Wednesday, both men were living at a facility in Mauston.
Neither man is wanted by police in any way at the present time. Police said that the community notification “is not intended to increase fear, rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public” while also warning citizens that any attempts “to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated.”
