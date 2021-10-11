Two sex offenders to be released in City of Racine

RACINE — The Racine Police Department announced Monday the placement of two sex offenders in the City of Racine.

Neal C. Conley Jr. is to begin living at 4608 Durand Ave. on Oct. 19. Jermarel R. Cobb is to begin living at 1316 12th St., lower, on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Neither man is allowed unsupervised contact with minors or with their victims, and cannot consume drugs. They also are required to cooperate with electronic monitoring, although one of them has been convicted of not cooperating with electronic monitoring before.

Additionally, both are on the sex offender registry and thus must comply with the requirements thereof.

Conley

According to online court records, Conley, 24, has lived on that Durand Avenue block before.

In 2017, Conley was charged with felony causing a child aged 13-18 to view sexual activity and exposing a child to harmful material. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced in April 2018.

In June 2019, his address was changed to 4606 Durand Ave.

In March 2020, he was charged with felony tampering with a GPS tracking device, to which he pleaded guilty.