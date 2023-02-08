RACINE — Two sex offenders are being released in Racine within the next week, according to the Racine Police Department.

James J. Pfeiffer is scheduled to be released Friday and is homeless. Andrew J. Stuttgen is scheduled to be released Tuesday in the 4600 block of Durand Avenue.

Pfeiffer is a Racine County resident and is on max discharge, not on supervision. He was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in 1985 and second degree sexual assault of a child in 1997. Pfeiffer’s victims were children he knew.

Stuttgen was convicted of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime in 2015 and possession of child pornography in 2015. Stuttgen’s victims were children he did not know.

Pfeiffer and Stuttgen are not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victims and are not to consume drugs.

They both are required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring, and must comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Neither are wanted by law enforcement at this time.

The Racine Police Department said it released the information to enhance public safety, awareness and protection.

Abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, and could end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed.

“This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community which creates a safer community,” the RPD said.

