Two serious incidents within an hour shut down southbound I-94 in Racine County Tuesday

The southbound interstate in Racine County was twice shut down temporarily Tuesday afternoon because of unrelated serious incidents.
Gun allegedly shown in road rage
There was a significant law enforcement response at around 1 p.m. near Highway KR after a 911 call came regarding a gun being brandished by a woman in what “appears to be a road rage type incident,” Racine County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Luell said.
Luell said there appeared to be some kind of dispute between two drivers because one was believed to have cut off the other during a lane change, and one of the drivers allegedly brandished a handgun in response. The vehicle in which the person allegedly brandished a handgun was identified and “a high-risk stop” using “tactical measures” was executed. Wisconsin Department of Transportation footage shows a number of squad vehicles blocking all lanes of southbound traffic as the arrest is made.
The driver of the vehicle was subsequently handcuffed and arrested, Luell said. Inside the car, two children — a 12-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl — were found, as were an unloaded 9mm Taurus G2c handgun in the glovebox and a 9mm magazine with four bullets inside in a backpack within arm’s reach of the driver, Luell said, leaving it unclear if the firearm was loaded at the time it was brandished.
Upon reviewing the incident report, Luell said that the driver being arrested claimed “the other driver cut her off and was driving recklessly” and that she admitted to having held the gun “possibly above the door frame” to be within view of the other driver.
The gun was legally possessed and the woman being arrested had a concealed carry permit, Luell said, and charges of aiming and pointing a firearm as well as disorderly conduct were referred. The woman, identified as Leyshla D. Rios Del Valle of Milwaukee, has since bonded out of custody by paying a $650 bail.
In a statement, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said “Any irresponsible use of firearms – during a road rage incident or any other time – will not be tolerated in Racine County. The Sheriff’s Office will aggressively respond to these types of calls to ensure safety and take the offender to jail. This case is especially concerning because two innocent children were involved. I commend the work of the deputies who professionally handled this dangerous situation and safely delivered the children to a responsible adult.”
As of Wednesday, no charges have been officially filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Bus fire
The second emergency call came less than an hour later near Braun Road when a fire began in a school bus out of Milwaukee that was full of children, apparently due to a mechanical issue in the engine.
Two other buses that had been traveling with the bus that caught fire were able to block traffic and the children were able to exit the bus safely.
The fire was extinguished on scene with the use of fire extinguishers by a responding deputy as well as a passerby who happened to be an Internal Revenue Service agent from Chicago who had a fire extinguisher in his unmarked squad vehicle, Luell said.
The bus was eventually towed off the interstate.