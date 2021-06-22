 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two rollover crashes in two weeks at same Oakes Road intersection, MPPD reports
0 Comments

Two rollover crashes in two weeks at same Oakes Road intersection, MPPD reports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
June 22 rollover collision

There were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

 Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Police Department

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the second rollover crash in 14 days at the intersection of Oakes Road and 16th Street on Tuesday.

One driver suffered minor injuries.

The MPPD and the South Shore Fire Department responded to the crash, which involving two vehicles, on Tuesday at 3:41 p.m., according to the police department.

While there were no life-threatening injuries, the operator of the rolled vehicle was trapped inside and was later transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by MPPD, but "driver-related actions" appear to be the cause, according to initial findings by the department. 

The other recent rollover at that intersection, on June 8, also yielded minor injuries for one driver.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years. 36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence. Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to call MPPD at 884-0454 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-99330 or by email through racine.crimestoppersweb.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mayor Cory Mason makes statement on recent drownings

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News