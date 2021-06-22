Two rollover crashes in two weeks at same Oakes Road intersection, MPPD reports

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the second rollover crash in 14 days at the intersection of Oakes Road and 16th Street on Tuesday.

One driver suffered minor injuries.

The MPPD and the South Shore Fire Department responded to the crash, which involving two vehicles, on Tuesday at 3:41 p.m., according to the police department.

While there were no life-threatening injuries, the operator of the rolled vehicle was trapped inside and was later transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by MPPD, but "driver-related actions" appear to be the cause, according to initial findings by the department.

The other recent rollover at that intersection, on June 8, also yielded minor injuries for one driver.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to call MPPD at 884-0454 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-99330 or by email through racine.crimestoppersweb.com

