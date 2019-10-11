RACINE — The Racine Police Department responded Friday to two reported robberies of local financial institutions.
The first was at BMO Harris, 4100 Durand Ave., at approximately 10:40 a.m. Friday, according to Racine police. The second was at Landmark Credit Union, 1931 Grove Ave. That report came in just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Police radio reports indicated the suspect in the Landmark Credit Union robbery wore a surgical mask. As of 2:20 p.m., a credit union representative said that the branch was closed due to an incident but was not at liberty to say what incident had occurred at the branch. Four Racine Police squad cars were at the scene, the branch was locked and the drive-up windows were also closed.
No additional information was immediately available.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kywon Branson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kywon Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Jose Carranza
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jose Carranza, Round Lake Beach, Ill., possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with minor child in the vehicle.
Dwight Duncan
Dwight Duncan, 3000 block of Caledonia Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery.
Charles Famous
Charles Famous, 2300 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver amphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to cocaine), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Frederickson
Richard Frederickson, 1500 block of Windsor Way, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, imitation of controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Arial Nicole Herrington
Arial Nicole Herrington, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (business setting).
Trystan Jones
Trystan Jones, 1500 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim.
Christopher Martin Sr.
Christopher Martin Sr., 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Gregory Schaum
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gregory Schaum, Salem, operating while intoxicated causing injury, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Jordyn Turner
Jordyn Turner, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, hit and run causing great bodily harm, intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm, first degree reckless injury, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Ema Cavaliere
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ema Cavaliere, Franksville, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
David Hansen
David Hansen, 3000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Mount Pleasant, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Robert McAlister
Robert McAlister, Milwaukee, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
