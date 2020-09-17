Two robberies at two BP gas stations reported Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two BP gas stations were robbed Sunday, confirmed Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. It's unknown at this time if the robberies were related.

Officers not long after 2:30 p.m. responded to the BP gas station at 3900 Durand Ave. in reference to a robbery. Two suspects entered the gas station and a gun was displayed during the robbery, Melby said.

Also on Sunday, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the BP at 5302 Washington Ave. also in reference to a robbery. One suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery, Melby said.

Investigations were ongoing as of Thursday. Police did not indicate if the robberies were related or if any injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

