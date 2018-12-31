Try 1 month for 99¢

TICHIGAN — Two people were rescued Sunday after an ATV broke through the ice on Tichigan Lake.

At 5:56 p.m. Sunday, Tichigan Fire and Rescue was dispatched for a report of an ATV and driver who fell through the ice about 325 feet from shore.

When rescue arrived, two people were sitting on an Argo ATV that had broken through the ice and was floating in the water. Tichigan fire crews deployed two people dressed in survival "gumby" suits, along with an ice rescue sled, to retrieve the people.

Both parties were rescued from the ice without injuries.

The Town of Waterford Police Department, Racine County Sheriff's Office and Ron's Towing also assisted in the rescue and vehicle recovery.

"As a reminder, ice is never safe," Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company posted on its Facebook page. 

