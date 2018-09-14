RACINE — Two people, one of them a 14-year-old boy, were reported shot Friday night on the city's near north side.
Police and paramedics were called at about 10:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired with a possible victim in the 1400 block of Marquette Street. Police indicated that a victim was located at the intersection of Albert Street and Marquette, with what radio reports were indicating was a gunshot wound to the chest.
The condition of the victim was not known as of this posting.
A short time later, police reported finding a second victim, the teen, in the 1400 block of Marquette. He sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was being rushed by Racine paramedics to Ascension All Saints hospital, but was reported to be conscious.
