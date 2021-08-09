 Skip to main content
Two recently released sex offenders placed in Racine
Two recently released sex offenders placed in Racine

RACINE — Two recently released sex offenders, released in July and August, now reside in Racine.

Clifford W. George, released July 13, and Andrew M. Schommer, released Aug. 3, were both released to residences in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Monday.

George, who resided in Racine at the time of his arrest, faced five counts of possession of child phonography. After pleading not guilty, he was convicted on three counts. George now resides at 1001 Villa St., No. 8.

Schommer, who resided in Watertown, was convicted in 2017 and 2018 of two separate counts of second-degree assault of a child, having pleaded guilty. Schommer now resides at 2412 Prospect St.

George and Schommer are under the supervision of the Department of Corrections and are not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, contacts with victims or to consume drugs, according to RPD.

