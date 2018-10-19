RACINE — Two women teamed up to sell pills, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
DeJean “Lil Bit” Samson, 43, of the 1500 block of Packard Avenue, and Louriean Bonner, 56, of the 700 block of Lake Avenue, face multiple drug charges.
According to the criminal complaints:
Bonner faces seven felony counts of delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics, with six of those counts coming for transactions allegedly made at or near a park — either Pershing Park or Mound Cemetery. She’s also been charged with seven counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Samson is charged with three felony counts of delivery of narcotics and one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to law enforcement, confidential informants made purchases from Bonner at least seven times since November 2017.
Samson took part in three sales of Vicodin to confidential informants last month. She allegedly conducted the sales from a Nissan minivan with a Mississippi license plate at three different locations in the City of Racine.
Before being charged, the informant didn’t know Samson’s real name, only referring to her as “Lil Bit.”
Bonner was listed as a co-defendant on Samson’s criminal complaint, which was released Friday. Bonner’s criminal complaint, which did not mention Samson, was released one day earlier.
These are the first criminal charges for both Bonner and Samson.
Samson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., at 3 p.m. on Oct. 25. Bonner’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for the same day at 9 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center. Both were in custody as of Friday night at the Racine County Jail.
