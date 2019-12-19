Two Racine teens arrested after crashing stolen car into mail truck, police say

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two Racine teens were arrested Wednesday in Pleasant Prairie after reportedly crashing a stolen car into a United States Postal Service vehicle and injuring a postal worker.

Pleasant Prairie Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Lee Bell and 17-year-old Julian Fonseca, both of the 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, after the crash and an ensuing K-9 search, according to police. The USPS employee suffered a a minor injury in the crash.

The first Pleasant Prairie officer on the scene of the crash at the intersection of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Springbrook Road, was told that two parties fled northeast into a field after the crash.

Police and K-9 Officer Chase responded searched the nearby neighborhood, found the teens and arrested them in the 6300 block of 116th Street, police said. One of the teens reportedly surrendered to officers after he was found hiding in a garden shed.

While being booked at the Kenosha County Jail, Bell allegedly threatened violence against an officer's family.

Fonseca, who was reportedly driving, was charged felony operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstructing an officer and hit and run. His initial court appearance took place Thursday afternoon.