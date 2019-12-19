Two Racine teens arrested after crashing stolen car into mail truck, police say

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two Racine teens were arrested Wednesday in Pleasant Prairie after reportedly crashing a stolen car into a United States Postal Service vehicle and injuring a postal worker.
Pleasant Prairie Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Lee Bell and 17-year-old Julian Fonseca, both of the 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, after the crash and an ensuing K-9 search, according to police. The USPS employee suffered a a minor injury in the crash.
The first Pleasant Prairie officer on the scene of the crash at the intersection of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Springbrook Road, was told that two parties fled northeast into a field after the crash.
Police and K-9 Officer Chase responded searched the nearby neighborhood, found the teens and arrested them in the 6300 block of 116th Street, police said. One of the teens reportedly surrendered to officers after he was found hiding in a garden shed.
You have free articles remaining.
While being booked at the Kenosha County Jail, Bell allegedly threatened violence against an officer's family.
Fonseca, who was reportedly driving, was charged felony operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstructing an officer and hit and run. His initial court appearance took place Thursday afternoon.
Bell remained in custody at the jail as of 1 p.m. Thursday. He had not been charged at that point.
Anyone with information about the case or the vehicle involved is asked to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabrielle R Finch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gabrielle R Finch, 3700 block of Country Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Jamie O Gill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie O Gill, 500 block of 10th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Letephia Y Hiler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Letephia Y Hiler, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, fail to cause child to attend school (5-year-old kindergarten), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Desmen H Pete
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Desmen H Pete, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline R Robinson
Jacqueline R Robinson, Rochester, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of narcotic drugs, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Justin V Pierce
Justin V Pierce, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marissa M Rangel
Marissa M Rangel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Taurean L White
Taurean L White, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert N Franklin
Robert N Franklin, Chicago, Illinois, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Mark A Benson
Mark A Benson, 1000 block of Southeast Frontage Road, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Jason Cagle
Jason Cagle, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams).