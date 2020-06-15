Two Racine teenagers, who police say are members of north side gang, charged in North Beach shooting

“Once the truck lunged forward, the shooting started,” the criminal complaint states.

“Shots were being fired from multiple locations,” witnesses told authorities, and at least four different calibers of bullets were found at the scene.

From the video, police identified Watson with his arm up, firing a gun toward the area of the truck from the west. Burton is also seen running westbound and shooting back behind him at the area of the truck.

Police identified a 20-year-old NFL member was seen shooting from the hill west of the truck. But that individual has not yet been charged with any crimes and is not in custody, according to Racine County Jail records.

While the shooting took place, the driver of the stolen truck, who was identified as a juvenile and Dirty P member, was able to drive the truck to the south end of the parking lot behind the playground before the damage to the truck prevented him from going any further. The owner of the Jeep the truck had crashed into then pursued the truck to confront the driver about the damage to her vehicle. The Jeep owner took photos of the teenaged driver of the truck placing a gun back in his waistband.