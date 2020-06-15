Two Racine teenagers, who police say are members of north side gang, charged in North Beach shooting

RACINE — Two Racine teenagers whom police say are members of the Northside For Life gang have been charged in the June 2 North Beach shooting that injured five.
Thomas Burton, 17, of the 1500 block of Geneva Street, and Dashari Watson, 18, of the 1400 block of LaSalle Street, both face five counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Burton was also charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. All of those charges are felonies.
The criminal complaint released Monday does not confirm that Watson and Burton’s actions directly caused the injuries to the victims of the shooting; however, since multiple people were allegedly seen firing weapons at the scene. A member of the rival Dirty P gang based on the south side of Racine was also observed firing a gun, according to police, but that individual has not been charged.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine Police Department:
Five people were injured by gunfire at North Beach on June 2.
Officers first arrived on scene and located the victims:
- One victim suffered a life-threatening shot to the chest.
- Another suffered a grazing shot to the head that was not life-threatening.
- A third person was shot in the lower back.
- The fourth victim was shot in the foot.
- The fifth victim was shot in the leg.
The oldest victim was 20 years old. The youngest victim was 13. Authorities have not disclosed the ages of each specific victim.
Prior to the shooting, a large number of young people were in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. The criminal complaint states that “all” of those young people were members of the gang “Northside For Life,” or NFL.
Then, at approximately 7:20 p.m., three alleged members of the “Dirty P” gang (ages 20, 18 and 16) arrived at North Beach. One of the Dirty P members had taken his relative’s truck without permission and drove the other two to the area, according to the complaint. They parked the truck near the playground and started walking toward The Oasis.
As the three Dirty P members walked by, several NFL members could be seen grabbing their waistbands as though armed, police reported after reviewing surveillance footage. The Dirty Ps walked to the north end of the parking lot, then turned and walked back south. NFL members started following them. The Dirty Ps went back to the stolen truck, with one of them getting in the driver’s seat. Numerous people from Northside For Life began kicking the truck and jumping on the hood, police said.
The Dirty P behind the wheel then started the truck and tried to pull away from the crowd, but ended up striking a Jeep in front of him, pushing the Jeep into a Hyundai that was parked in front of it.
“Once the truck lunged forward, the shooting started,” the criminal complaint states.
“Shots were being fired from multiple locations,” witnesses told authorities, and at least four different calibers of bullets were found at the scene.
From the video, police identified Watson with his arm up, firing a gun toward the area of the truck from the west. Burton is also seen running westbound and shooting back behind him at the area of the truck.
Police identified a 20-year-old NFL member was seen shooting from the hill west of the truck. But that individual has not yet been charged with any crimes and is not in custody, according to Racine County Jail records.
While the shooting took place, the driver of the stolen truck, who was identified as a juvenile and Dirty P member, was able to drive the truck to the south end of the parking lot behind the playground before the damage to the truck prevented him from going any further. The owner of the Jeep the truck had crashed into then pursued the truck to confront the driver about the damage to her vehicle. The Jeep owner took photos of the teenaged driver of the truck placing a gun back in his waistband.
The truck had bullet holes in the driver’s side window, to driver’s side and in the passenger’s side doors. Southeast of the truck, one of the three Dirty P members could be seen firing back in the direction of the truck and the NFL shooters, police said after reviewing video from the scene.
Burton has a prior conviction for robbery with use of force allegedly committed last summer. As of Monday morning, Burton remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Watson remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.
