Two Racine streetsweepers report witnessing occupants of two cars shooting at each other

RACINE — The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the area of 19th Street and West Boulevard at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday after two city employees reported that they witnessed a shooting 10 minutes prior.

The two Department of Public Works employees were sweeping streets when they reported having seeing two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at one other.

According to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, one of the vehicles involved in the incident later showed up at the police department with a bullet hole in the driver-side door. Officers spoke with the operator, but he became uncooperative and refused to provide information about the other vehicle/suspects.

The case remains under investigation.

This comes barely a week after one man was shot during a daytime shootout between occupants of two vehicles at the corner of Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. No arrests have been reported in relation to that violence. The man who was hurt was shot multiple times, the Racine Police Department reported, but the injuries were non-life threatening.

