Two Racine residents injured in early morning structure fire
alert top story

Two Racine residents injured in early morning structure fire

Nov. 14 Structure fire

Fire crews from the Racine Fire Department work to extinguish a structure fire in the 1200 block of 10th Street in Racine on Thursday. 

 Photo taken by Scott Pedersen

RACINE — Two people were injured in an early Thursday morning structure fire in the 1200 block of 10th Street, according to the Racine Fire Bells, an agency that provides support to local fire crews when needed. 

When they arrived at approximately 3:30 a.m., fire crews encountered heavy fire and smoke, along with two injured residents.

More resources were called to the scene to assist in firefighting and helping the injured residents.

During that time, the fire had advanced to the point at which everyone had to vacate the house, and firefighters instead used a defensive fire attack strategy, the Racine Fire Bells said in a Facebook post.

The Journal Times will update the story as more information becomes available. 

