Two Racine residents injured in early morning structure fire

RACINE — Two people were injured in an early Thursday morning structure fire in the 1200 block of 10th Street, according to the Racine Fire Bells, an agency that provides support to local fire crews when needed.
When they arrived at approximately 3:30 a.m., fire crews encountered heavy fire and smoke, along with two injured residents.
More resources were called to the scene to assist in firefighting and helping the injured residents.
During that time, the fire had advanced to the point at which everyone had to vacate the house, and firefighters instead used a defensive fire attack strategy, the Racine Fire Bells said in a Facebook post.
The Journal Times will update the story as more information becomes available.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John H Bouwma
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Bouwma, 900 block of Vine Street, Union Grove, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, exposing genitals.
Joseph D Espinoza Sr.
Joseph D Espinoza Sr., 1500 block of West Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Zavion Z Ford
Zavion Z Ford, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Talithia S Jones
Talithia S Jones, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Randy L McBride
Randy L McBride, 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, stalking resulting in bodily harm, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Anthony Morris
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony Morris, Chicago, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Terrance J Moses
Terrance J Moses, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer.
Terrance G Barkley
Terrance G Barkley, 1100 block of Geneva Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Juan Fuentes
Juan Fuentes, 1200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, operating without a license, operating while intoxicated.
Melissa A Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Melissa A Thomas, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Quincy R Vaughns
Quincy R Vaughns, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.