Two Racine residents burned in early morning structure fire

RACINE — The cause of an early Thursday morning structure fire that left two people burned and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage remains under investigation, according to the Racine Fire Department.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the Racine Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of 10th Street for a structure fire. When they arrived, fire crews encountered heavy fire and smoke, along with two injured residents.

The home was under construction, which fire officials said allowed the fire to extend throughout the building. Due to safety concerns, fire crews exited the building and continued their efforts from the outside of the structure until it was safe to reenter.

The two residents were taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital to be treated for burns, officials said.

