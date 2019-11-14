Two Racine residents burned in early morning structure fire

RACINE — The cause of an early Thursday morning structure fire that left two people burned and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage remains under investigation, according to the Racine Fire Department.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., the Racine Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of 10th Street for a structure fire. When they arrived, fire crews encountered heavy fire and smoke, along with two injured residents.
The home was under construction, which fire officials said allowed the fire to extend throughout the building. Due to safety concerns, fire crews exited the building and continued their efforts from the outside of the structure until it was safe to reenter.
The two residents were taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital to be treated for burns, officials said.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John H Bouwma
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Bouwma, 900 block of Vine Street, Union Grove, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, exposing genitals.
Joseph D Espinoza Sr.
Joseph D Espinoza Sr., 1500 block of West Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Zavion Z Ford
Zavion Z Ford, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Talithia S Jones
Talithia S Jones, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Randy L McBride
Randy L McBride, 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, stalking resulting in bodily harm, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Anthony Morris
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony Morris, Chicago, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Terrance J Moses
Terrance J Moses, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer.
Terrance G Barkley
Terrance G Barkley, 1100 block of Geneva Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Juan Fuentes
Juan Fuentes, 1200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, operating without a license, operating while intoxicated.
Melissa A Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Melissa A Thomas, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Quincy R Vaughns
Quincy R Vaughns, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.