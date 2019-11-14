You are the owner of this article.
Two Racine residents burned in early morning structure fire
Two Racine residents burned in early morning structure fire

Nov. 14 Structure fire

Fire crews from the Racine Fire Department work to extinguish a structure fire in the 1200 block of 10th Street in Racine on Thursday. 

 Photo taken by Scott Pedersen

RACINE — The cause of an early Thursday morning structure fire that left two people burned and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage remains under investigation, according to the Racine Fire Department.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the Racine Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of 10th Street for a structure fire. When they arrived, fire crews encountered heavy fire and smoke, along with two injured residents.

The home was under construction, which fire officials said allowed the fire to extend throughout the building. Due to safety concerns, fire crews exited the building and continued their efforts from the outside of the structure until it was safe to reenter.

The two residents were taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital to be treated for burns, officials said. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

