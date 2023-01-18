Two Racine police officers shot overnight; injuries believed to be non-life threatening

Two Racine police officers were shot overnight after responding to a domestic incident on Racine’s south side.
The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, said Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.
According to Wilcox: at approximately 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2900 block of Gillen Street where a firearm had been discharged. A woman met Racine officers outside and advised them that her husband was inside with their two children.
After an hour attempting to communicate with the man, he fired several rounds, striking two Racine police officers.
The man was eventually talked out of the residence. He was uninjured but taken to a hospital to be checked out.
Charges are pending against the man. The woman and two children are safe.
Racine Police Officer John Hetland was killer June 17, 2019. The following morning police lined up in support as his body was taken away. Video by Journal Times editor Stephanie Jones.
In photos: Honoring the fallen law enforcement officers of Racine County
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson, center, and then-Deputy Police Chief William Macemon, who has since retired, salute as retired Burlington Police Officer Paul Warick reads the names of county police officers killed in the line of duty since 1918 during the annual Racine County Law Enforcement Memorial in 2021.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
Racine Police Officer Richard Ropiak leads the Joint Honor Guard before the name of Racine, Wisconsin, police officer John Hetland was added to the memorial marker with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty since November 1918 in a ceremony Tuesday May 11, 2021 during National Law Enforcement Week.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
Racine police officer Tredo holds a child before the name of Racine police officer John Hetland was added to the memorial marker with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty since November 1918 in a ceremony on Tuesday during National Law Enforcement Week.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson memorializes John Hetland before his name was added to the memorial marker with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty since November 1918 in a ceremony Tuesday May 11, 2021 during National Law Enforcement Week.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Deputy Police Chief William Macemon
Deputy Police Chief William Macemon on May 11 memorializes Racine police officer John Hetland before his name was added to the memorial marker with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
A Racine police officer salutes during the playing of the National Anthem before the name of Racine Police officer John Hetland was added to the memorial marker with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Officer Hetland's Name Added to Memorial
Racine Police Officer Richard Ropiak adds Officer John Hetland's name to the memorial marker, with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty since November 1918, during a ceremony Tuesday at Hantschel Park. Hetland was killed June 17, 2019, when he tried to stop the armed robbery of a restaurant and bar he was dining at while off-duty. The ceremony was part of the county’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Hantschel Park, named for Racine Police Officer James J. Hantschel, who was killed May 15, 1963. No ceremony was held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
The name of Racine police officer John Hetland was added to the memorial marker with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty since November 1918 in a ceremony Tuesday during National Law Enforcement Week.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
The name of Racine police officer John Hetland was added to the memorial marker with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty since November 1918 in a ceremony on Tuesday.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
The name of Racine police officer John Hetland was added to the memorial marker with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty since November 1918 in a ceremony Tuesday May 11, 2021 during national Law Enforcement Week.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
The name of Racine, Wisconsin, police officer John Hetland was added to the memorial marker with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty since November 1918 in a ceremony Tuesday May 11, 2021 during national Law Enforcement Week. Hetland was killed June 17, 2019 when he tried to stop the armed robbery of a restaurant and bar he was dining at while off-duty. The ceremony was part of the county’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Hantschel Park, named for city police officer James J. Hantschel who was killed May 15, 1963. No ceremony was held in 2020 because of the pandemic. / Mark Hertzberg for The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
The name of Racine, Wisconsin, police officer John Hetland was added to the memorial marker with the names of the 17 other Racine County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty since November 1918 in a ceremony Tuesday May 11, 2021 during National Law Enforcement Week.
Mark Hertzberg, For The Journal Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.