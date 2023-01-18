Two Racine police officers shot overnight; injuries believed to be non-life threatening

Two Racine police officers were shot overnight after responding to a domestic incident on Racine’s south side.

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, said Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.

According to Wilcox: at approximately 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2900 block of Gillen Street where a firearm had been discharged. A woman met Racine officers outside and advised them that her husband was inside with their two children.

After an hour attempting to communicate with the man, he fired several rounds, striking two Racine police officers.

The man was eventually talked out of the residence. He was uninjured but taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Charges are pending against the man. The woman and two children are safe.

