Two Racine police officers shot overnight; injuries believe to be non-life threatening

Two Racine police officers were shot overnight after responding to a domestic incident on Racine’s south side.
The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, said Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.
According to Wilcox: at approximately 10:46 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2900 block of Gillen Street where a firearm had been discharged. A woman met Racine officers outside and advised them that her husband was inside with their two children.
After an hour attempting to communicate with the man, he fired several rounds, striking two Racine police officers.
The man was eventually talked out of the residence, uninjured but was still transported to the hospital to be checked out.
Charges are pending against the man. The female and two children are safe.
The suspect in a vehicle pursuit and subsequent officer-involved shooting near the Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris Monday has died, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
Key evidence in an OWI crash with death has been suppressed after the defense was able to show an officer from the Caledonia Police Department provided false information to the court when applying for the blood draw warrant.
A woman reported that she had been carjacked at gunpoint in front of Neighborhood Bar, 2002 Erie St., at 12:11 a.m. on Friday, police said. The man charged with felony counts of this armed carjacking was allegedly found inside a Nissan minivan parked in a yard.
According to a news release from the RPD, officers were sent to the area of 21st Street and South Memorial Drive on Sunday at approximately 11:42 a.m. regarding a child who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located the female child, who had reportedly been shot multiple times.