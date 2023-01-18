 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Racine police officers shot overnight; injuries believe to be non-life threatening

Two Racine police officers were shot overnight after responding to a domestic incident on Racine’s south side.

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, said Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.

According to Wilcox: at approximately 10:46 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2900 block of Gillen Street where a firearm had been discharged. A woman met Racine officers outside and advised them that her husband was inside with their two children.

After an hour attempting to communicate with the man, he fired several rounds, striking two Racine police officers.

The man was eventually talked out of the residence, uninjured but was still transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Charges are pending against the man. The female and two children are safe.

