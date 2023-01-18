Two Racine police officers shot overnight; injuries are non-life threatening

Two Racine police officers were shot overnight Tuesday after responding to a report of a domestic incident on Racine’s south side.

Their injuries are non-life threatening.

According to Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, at about 10:46 p.m. Tuesday officers arrived at a residence in the 2900 block of Gillen Street, where a firearm reportedly had been discharged.

A woman met the officers outside the residence and reportedly told them that her husband was inside with their two children.

The children eventually left the residence and they and their mother were taken to a safe location and were unharmed.

After police spent an hour attempting to communicate with the man, he fired several shots, striking two officers.

Police returned fire with patrol rifles and a handgun.

The suspect, age 26, emerged from the home at about 1:05 a.m. and was arrested and taken to a local hospital for superficial injuries before being taken to the Racine County Jail.

Charges are pending for multiple counts of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and domestic violence disorderly conduct, according to RPD.

The suspect's name has not been released.

During a press conference Wednesday, RPD Chief Maurice Robinson identified the officers at the scene as Sgt. Tom DeBaker, Sgt. Joe Burinda, Officer Dan Wasmund and Officer Ben Eiden.

Burinda sustained shoulder injuries and Eiden sustained facial injuries, which are believed to be the result of birdshot pellets fired from a shotgun.

Despite the injuries, the officers stayed on the scene before being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The four officers will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

Robinson said the investigation is ongoing, and that no body camera footage had been reviewed as of Wednesday morning.

"I haven't spoke with them about the incident; I have spoken to them about their health," Robinson said. "To sustain a gunshot wound, to stay on the scene, that's courage, that's dedication."

Racine Mayor Cory Mason issued a statement Wednesday applauding Burinda and Eiden for their “heroic actions” keeping everyone safe. Mason also thanked RPD for taking the suspect into custody.

“These brave officers went above and beyond the call of duty as they remained on scene after being injured,” Mason wrote. “I wish them a swift recovery. We all must do what we can to support the officers and their families as they recover from this shooting.”

