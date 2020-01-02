Two Racine men face drug charges after New Year's Day traffic stop

RACINE — Two Racine men are facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies reportedly found marijuana during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day in Racine.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Douglas Avenue and High Street and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and a backpack containing 30 packages of crack cocaine weighing 5.2 grams reportedly belonging to Jan Jeffery was found. Also in the vehicle was a pair of sweatpants containing 1.6 grams of marijuana, reportedly belonging to Alondro Pratt.

Jeffery and Pratt were being held as of Thursday at the Racine County Jail. Pratt was held on a $5,000 bond for possession of marijuana as a repeater and Jeffery was held on a $78,000 bond for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jeffery’s initial court appearance is set for this afternoon at the Law Enforcement Center and Pratt’s initial court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Law Enforcement Center.

