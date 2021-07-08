Two Racine men face criminal charges after overdosing

Opioid crisis

Initially driven by prescription opioid painkillers, the U.S. overdose crisis “has been shape-shifting,” Brendan Saloner, an addiction researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the Associated Press last year. Users migrated first to heroin and then to fentanyl, a cheaper, stronger drug that displaced heroin in many drug markets.

With more than 30 states showing rising overdose deaths in the new data, Saloner said, “I see a map of despair.”

A small bright spot: A cluster of states in the Northeast — Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island — saw declines. These are states that have shown commitment to preventing overdoses among active drug users and getting people into treatment when they are ready, Saloner noted.

— Associated Press