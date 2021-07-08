Two Racine men face criminal charges after overdosing

RACINE — Two men were charged with crimes Tuesday after reported overdoses in Racine over the Fourth of July weekend.
The overdoses, reported July 2 and July 4, involved combinations of heroin and fentanyl, law enforcement reported. The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported that there was also at least one overdose death over the Fourth of July weekend.
According to criminal complaints:
July 2
The Racine Police Department and paramedics responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Street.
A man who lived in the home — identified as Wayne Sura Jr., 39 — had been seen walking out of a bathroom and falling over. When paramedics arrived, he was reported to be able to walk into a rescue unit under his own power.
Inside the bathroom, a glass pipe and 6.2 grams of “a brownish rock substance” was found in a baggie. That substance later tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.
Sura was most recently incarcerated from Jan. 31, 2018 to July 11, 2019 for manufacturing/delivering heroin in Racine County. His prior convictions include a 1999 sexual assault, thefts in 2006 and 2009, attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud in 2010, and possession of cocaine in 2017.
On Tuesday, he was charged with two counts of felony possession of narcotic drugs as a second and subsequent offense, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a second and subsequent offense.
July 4
A man was reported to be “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Prospect Street and Douglas Avenue on the Fourth of July.
When Racine Police Department officers arrived, the man “was out of the vehicle and laying on the ground with several individuals around him,” they reported.
Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, was administered, “which brought him from an unresponsive state to a responsive state.”
After being brought to Ascension All Saints Hospital, overdose symptoms again arose and another Narcan dose was administered.
Inside the car, “an off-white rock like substance” was found in a bag. It weighed 0.9 grams and ended up testing positive for both heroin and fentanyl. Six syringes, a pipe and other paraphernalia were reported to be found in the vehicle.
The man, identified as 35-year-old Gabriel A. Carambot, has prior convictions for battery and intimidation of a victim in 2020 in Racine County, and two possession of drug paraphernalia convictions elsewhere in Wisconsin in 2017 and 2018.
On Tuesday, he was charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Few protections after health emergency
While there are limited legal protections in Wisconsin for those who call 911 to report an overdose, there aren’t protections for the person who actually overdoses. Some states do have such protections.
As the Law Offices of Richard Wingerden, a California-based firm, wrote on its website last year: “California passed what is known as the ‘Good Samaritan’ law in 2013, under the Health and Safety Code. This states that it is not a crime to possess a controlled substance for personal use or drug paraphernalia when seeking medical assistance for a drug overdose. This also applies to anyone seeking medical assistance for another person who is experiencing an overdose.” However, there are exceptions to that law, including if the amount of drugs found by law enforcement exceeds “personal use,” if the person is on parole or probation, or if the overdose comes in conjunction with another “dangerous or deadly activity, such as a car accident involving injuries.”
In Wisconsin, those who render aid to someone overdosing will have some protections, but the person overdosing does not have such immunity.