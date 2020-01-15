Two Racine men charged with robbing video game systems from friend's house

RACINE — Two Racine men, Geronimo G. Melchor and Garret S. Londre, have been accused of robbing their friend's house after hanging out with them on the same day.
Melchor, 20, of the 5500 block of Byrd Avenue is charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping. Londre, 23, of the 600 block of English Street, is charged with burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Jan. 13, 2020, Caledonia Police officers were called to the 400 block of Three Mile Road for a report of two male suspects attempting to break into a residence. The caller indicated the suspects were armed and had fled in a red 2005 Dodge Durango.
The victim of the alleged robbery stated that he had been spending time with one of the suspects earlier in the day and had loaned Londre his vehicle to run some errands. After becoming concerned with Londre being gone for a long period of time, the victim and two friends drove around to run some errands. When the three returned, the victim observed his vehicle in the driveway and co-defendant Melchor exiting the residence while holding a box of the victim's belongings. The victim confronted Melchor, who allegedly reached toward his waistband as if attempting to grab a firearm. Simultaneously, Londre exited the residence. Londre fled with the victim giving chase, before returning to see the sliding glass door at his home had been shattered and the apartment was in disarray.
A Racine County Sheriff's deputy noticed a vehicle that matched the description and followed it to a Citgo gas station at the 2100 block of Douglas Avenue where he noticed Londre standing outside of the vehicle. After backup arrived, they approached Londre, who allegedly fled and reached in his waistband area. As squad cars came to cut off Londre, he gave up running and stated that he had thrown a few "blunts" over a fence. Officers recovered a firearm belonging to Melchor that was given to Londre along the fence behind the gas station.
Londre stated he entered the victim's residence looking for money and drugs. Melchor stated that he and Londre had been "hanging out" at the victim's residence and that they had "a lot of money" inside the apartment. When Londre spoke with the victim and was told he wasn't going to be home "for a while," he then had Melchor drive to the apartment while Londre climbed up on the patio and broke in. They went through the victim's room but could not find any money so they grabbed a cardboard box and filled it with the victim's belongings, including an Xbox and PS4 gaming systems. When confronted by the victim, Melchor admitted to putting down the items and placing his hands in his pockets but denied having a firearm.
Preliminary hearings for both cases are scheduled for Jan. 22.
Melchor doesn't have any prior criminal convictions, according to police.
Londre has been convicted of breaking into a locked vehicle, has two possession of marijuana offenses on his record and hit-and-run, online court records show.