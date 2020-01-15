Two Racine men charged with robbing video game systems from friend's house

A Racine County Sheriff's deputy noticed a vehicle that matched the description and followed it to a Citgo gas station at the 2100 block of Douglas Avenue where he noticed Londre standing outside of the vehicle. After backup arrived, they approached Londre, who allegedly fled and reached in his waistband area. As squad cars came to cut off Londre, he gave up running and stated that he had thrown a few "blunts" over a fence. Officers recovered a firearm belonging to Melchor that was given to Londre along the fence behind the gas station.

Londre stated he entered the victim's residence looking for money and drugs. Melchor stated that he and Londre had been "hanging out" at the victim's residence and that they had "a lot of money" inside the apartment. When Londre spoke with the victim and was told he wasn't going to be home "for a while," he then had Melchor drive to the apartment while Londre climbed up on the patio and broke in. They went through the victim's room but could not find any money so they grabbed a cardboard box and filled it with the victim's belongings, including an Xbox and PS4 gaming systems. When confronted by the victim, Melchor admitted to putting down the items and placing his hands in his pockets but denied having a firearm.