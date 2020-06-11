Two Racine men arrested for the burning of the Thelma Orr Cop House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Two more people have been charged in connection with the June 1 fire at the Thelma Orr COP House that started in the midst of heated protests over the death of George Floyd.

Anthony McNeil, 27, of the 900 block of S Memorial Drive, and Jason Young, 30, of the 800 block of College Avenue, are both being charged with arson and burglary as a party to a crime. McNeil is also being charged for interference with firefighting.

According to the criminal complaint:

Racine police watched multiple social media and surveillance videos related to the COP house fire. At about 2 a.m. on June 1, two men are caught on video at the Thelma Orr COP House. One man wearing clothes matching those in the video, later identified as Young, is seen breaking the west side door of the COP house with a large cinder block. Young then enters the house and adds tinder to the fire inside the kitchen.