Two Racine men arrested for the burning of the Thelma Orr Cop House

RACINE — Two more people have been charged in connection with the June 1 fire at the Thelma Orr COP House that started in the midst of heated protests over the death of George Floyd.
Anthony McNeil, 27, of the 900 block of S Memorial Drive, and Jason Young, 30, of the 800 block of College Avenue, are both being charged with arson and burglary as a party to a crime. McNeil is also being charged for interference with firefighting.
According to the criminal complaint:
Racine police watched multiple social media and surveillance videos related to the COP house fire. At about 2 a.m. on June 1, two men are caught on video at the Thelma Orr COP House. One man wearing clothes matching those in the video, later identified as Young, is seen breaking the west side door of the COP house with a large cinder block. Young then enters the house and adds tinder to the fire inside the kitchen.
At the same time, McNeil throws a rock through the west window of the COP house and enters the house adding more fuel to the kitchen fire. McNeil is then seen coming out of the house carrying a box of beverages that were claimed to be taken from the house and handing them out to the crowd outside. McNeil then takes a stop sign and allegedly blocks the Racine Fire Department from getting to the fire. He later claims in an interview with police that he was trying to help the fire truck get through the crowd.
Both Young and McNeil denied going inside the COP house during the fire. Young and McNeil were each in custody as of Thursday.
Two other people have already been charged in connection to the fire.
Justin C. Hernandez, 25, of Kenosha, and Kylie B. Gelmi, 20, of Mount Pleasant, are both also charged with arson and burglary. Gelmi is also charged with felony bail jumping. She was on bond for a previous robbery charge.
