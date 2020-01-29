Two Racine men accused of robbing woman outside liquor store on Douglas Avenue

RACINE — Two Racine men allegedly robbed a woman at the Port of Call Liquors, 3711 Douglas Ave.

Jeremy Wright, 31, of the 3100 block of Northwestern Avenue, and Jermaine Conner, 43, of the 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, have both been charged with one count of felony robbery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 23, Racine Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at Port of Call Liquors. The victim stated that she had been going into the store when she passed Wright and Conner, who appeared to have been working on a vehicle together in the parking lot.

As the victim passed by, one of them asked her to buy them a drink. The victim replied, saying one of them should buy her a drink instead before she proceeded into enter the store.

When she exited after making a purchase, Wright approached her and attempted to grab her wallet. The victim hit Wright with her bag of purchases, and then Wright knocked her to the ground. Wright then grabbed the wallet and ran south on Douglas Avenue.

The victim's daughter had been waiting in the vehicle and observed the assault.

Officers then spoke with store employees who provided video of the incident.