Two Racine men accused of robbing woman outside liquor store on Douglas Avenue

RACINE — Two Racine men allegedly robbed a woman at the Port of Call Liquors, 3711 Douglas Ave.
Jeremy Wright, 31, of the 3100 block of Northwestern Avenue, and Jermaine Conner, 43, of the 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, have both been charged with one count of felony robbery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Jan. 23, Racine Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at Port of Call Liquors. The victim stated that she had been going into the store when she passed Wright and Conner, who appeared to have been working on a vehicle together in the parking lot.
As the victim passed by, one of them asked her to buy them a drink. The victim replied, saying one of them should buy her a drink instead before she proceeded into enter the store.
You have free articles remaining.
When she exited after making a purchase, Wright approached her and attempted to grab her wallet. The victim hit Wright with her bag of purchases, and then Wright knocked her to the ground. Wright then grabbed the wallet and ran south on Douglas Avenue.
The victim's daughter had been waiting in the vehicle and observed the assault.
Officers then spoke with store employees who provided video of the incident.
The video allegedly shows Conner follow the victim into the store, watch the woman, then leave without making a purchase. Video from outside the store showed Wright lunging at the victim, the victim falling to the ground, and Wright fleeing.
Officers then located the vehicle matching the description of the one at the scene and found both Wright and Conner inside. Conner stated the one who approached the victim was Wright.
Both Wright and Conner have prior offenses for similar crimes. Wright was convicted of armed robbery in November 2006, and Conner was convicted of burglary in September 2011.
Bond for both men was set at $2,500 after a court hearing Wednesday. They both remained in custody at the County Jail as of Wednesday.