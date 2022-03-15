Two Racine houses struck by gunfire Monday night; no injuries reported

RACINE — Two houses were reported shot on Racine's north side Monday night.

No injuries were reported and no one has been arrested, the Racine Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded at around sunset Monday to the 700 block of Kewaunee Street for a report of shots fired.

Nearby, at the intersection of Erie Street and Kewaunee Street, "a scene was located," police said.

The two homes that were struck were in the 1400 block of Erie Street and the 1400 block of Buchanan Street, respectively, according to police.

The gunfire came less than 24 hours after a man was shot in the head while sitting in the passenger seat of a stolen car south of Downtown Racine. As of Monday, that man was alive but in critical condition, according to the RPD.

