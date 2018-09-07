RAYMOND — Two Milwaukee men were arrested Thursday after nearly two pounds of methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle they were traveling in.
At approximately 1:26 p.m. Thursday, Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 94, according to Sheriff's Office news release. The vehicle was stopped for various traffic violations.
K9 Friday sniffed the vehicle the car and and produced a positive alert. A search of the vehicle uncovered 1024.1 grams of meth packaged in two individually-wrapped in tape and plastic and weighing approximately one pound each. The meth was found inside of a box of toys and candy.
Large amounts of meth are commonly sold by the pound with a street value in Wisconsin of approximately $10,000 per pound.
“Using methamphetamine has devastating effects on the brain and body,” according to the Sheriff's Office release. “Every inch of the body and brain are adversely affected by this drug.”
The two men — 45-year-old Carlos J. Pagan, and 39-year-old Luis D. Nieves — both of Milwaukee — were arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
The Sheriff's Office reports that meth users typically display behavioral changes, including losing interest in usual activities, neglecting relationships, isolating themselves, finding new social groups, risky financial and sexual behavior, stealing money to support their habit and erratic sleep patterns.
“I couldn't be more proud of the Racine County Sheriff's Metro Drug Unit,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “These hardworking drug agents give it their all each and everyday to make our community a safer place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Great Job!!
Congrats on a good bust.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.